May Taylor Mikeska, 93, of Bleiblerville, passed away on April 25, 2020 in Brenham. She was born on Sept. 15, 1926 in Macclesfield England to Percy and Martha Taylor.
May grew up in Macclesfield, England. She was a proud “war bride” to Lonnie Mikeska. They married on July 30, 1945 in Macclesfield, England. Shortly after they married, she traveled to the United States on the Queen Mary. Lonnie and May lived in the Houston Heights at first, then later moved to Bleiblerville in 1957. She returned three times to England to visit with family.
May became a seamstress in England at the age of 14 having to help support her family during WWII, she continued as a seamstress in Houston and then she worked for Maddox Furniture Co. in Brenham as a seamstress for 25 years.
May enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. She also enjoyed visiting with the residents at the nursing home and going on outings with family. May was preceded in death by loving husband Lonnie Mikeska, brother in law and sister in law Pat and Jean Mikeska, parents Percy and Martha Taylor, siblings- Bertha, Betty, Annie, Bill and Jack.
May leaves behind daughter Judy and husband Alvin Schulz Jr., son Gary and wife Cathy Mikeska, son Steven and wife Antonette Mikeska.
Grandchildren Dwayne and wife Kerry Schulz, Danny and wife Candace Schulz, Darrel and wife Lillian Schulz, Tammy Mikeska, Angela Mikeska, Shane Mikeska, Brandon and wife Cecy Mikeska, Megan Mikeska, Michale Mikeska, Chelsea Mikeska, Lauren Mikeska and fiancé Gregory Frazier, 19 great grandchildren and one great grandchild.
May was a member of Nelsonville Bretheran Church.
A memorial service will be held graveside on April 29 at 10 a.m. at National Cemetery near Bellville.
Pallbearers are Dwayne Schulz, Darrel Schulz, Danny Schulz, Shane Mikeska, Brandon Mikeska and Michale Mikeska.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Knesek Bros. Funeral Chapels, 842 E. Main, Bellville, Texas 77418.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.