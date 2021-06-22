Delores Mae Milczewski was born May 26, 1929, in Carmine, to Henry F. and Ilda Foehner Hoermann. She was baptized and confirmed at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Carmine by Pastor H. Brunotte and attended Carmine schools growing up.
Delores, or “Doe” as many family and friends called her, met Bronislaus “Milky” Milczewski while he was stationed at Bryan Air Force Base, and they married on April 18, 1954, in Brenham (they were wed on Easter Sunday because the Pastor at the time would not marry anyone during Lenten season). Their three children, Brenda, Mae, and Bron, were all born during Milky’s military service, which took he and Delores throughout the United States and Okinawa. At one time Doe was a hairdresser, but her most important job was stay-at-home mom. She loved to dance, crochet, garden, play 42, and go to Bingo anywhere in the community. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, mother-in-law, and friend.
