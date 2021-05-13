William Miller, 79, passed away on May 11, 2021. William was born on Aug. 7, 1941 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Carmen and William Miller.
A memorial gathering for William will be held Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 4-5:30 p.m. with the Celebration of Life service beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Grace Community Fellowship, located at 107 S. Saeger St., Brenham.
