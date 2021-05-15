On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, William (Bill) Miller was released into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ following a short illness.
Bill was born Aug. 7, 1941, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to William Miller and Carmen Jo Miller (Dewberry). His family moved to Ajo, Arizona, when he was three years old. After graduating from high school, he worked at the Phelps Dodge Copper mine, where he honed his skills to become a Class A machinist. His machinist career took him back to Oklahoma, and eventually to Brenham. There he met the love of his life, Deb Limberg. They were married on March 3, 1993.
