From the darkest night, comes the brightest light. May you now have peace. Pamela Sue Milner was born on March 31, 1982. She was 38 years old at the time of her passing on Feb. 23, 2021.
Pamela is survived by her daughter, Raleigh Shyann Handsel; fiancé, Francisco Infante; parents, Emilio (Tony) and Samantha Romero, of Brenham; grandma, Sharon Holloway, of Brenham, Texas; brother, Jared Romero and wife Juana, of Baytown, Texas; sister, Raina Arreola, of Brenham, and brother-in-law, Orlando Arreola of Navasota; sister, Lina Romero, of Brenham; sister, Nickayla Krupa and husband Dewayne, of Cypress; aunt, Bea (Momma B) Leal and husband Frank, of Brenham; numerous nieces and nephews from Texas, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins from Missouri.
