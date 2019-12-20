Funeral services for Earlie Mitchell Jr., 79, of Brenham, Texas, will be Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the New Life Church of God, 1990 FM 389 in Brenham. Interment will be in the Prairie Lea Cemetery. Visitation will be today beginning at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Lewis Funeral Home, 509 South Baylor in Brenham.
Mr. Mitchell passed Dec. 13, 2019, at Baylor Scott & White hospital. Earlie Mitchell Jr. was born to Earlie Mitchell Sr. and Ella Reece Graves Mitchell on Sept. 28,1940, in Washington County, Texas. He attended public schools in this community until junior high school. Doolum was raised in the Quarry area by his grandparents Joseph and Minnie Ola Graves until the age of seven.
