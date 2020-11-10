Andy Mobley, of Waller, slipped the bounds of Earth and joined His Heavenly Father on Nov. 4, 2020. Andy enjoyed 68 years on His “good earth,” and shared 46 of those years with the love of his life and best friend, Sue Cathey Mobley. Together, they raised the “apples of their eyes,” daughter, Joy Beth England (Mark), son, USAF Lt. Col. Gentry Mobley (Cassidy). To his eight beloved grandchildren, he was simply “Pop,” the grandfather who could do anything: Hannah, Caleb, Hudson, Emmy, Asher, Josiah, Miri and Isaac.
During his career in various positions, he took great pride in any and all tasks in which he was often honored for his hard work and integrity. But his greatest pride was his deep faith and belief in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Andy would gladly tell the story of his faith to family, friends and strangers, and with his story, he touched so many, many lives in such positive ways. You should hear the one about when he went to Heaven in 2015 for a short stint.
