Michael J Moor, 70, of Brenham, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
He was known as Pops to his grandkids, whom he loved more than Blue Bell Ice Cream, and he sure loved chocolate ice cream. He was a yes man to his babies; he was their “best bud.” From school and sports events to free babysitting, he only asked, “What time do I need to get there?” The kids frequently called him a rascal, and he agreed with them. He was an avid bird enthusiast and rampant recycler, He will be missed by more than just his family, as everyone who met him, loved him.
