Funeral services for Edward Moore, 67, of Brenham, will be at 11 a.m. at the Post Oak Missionary Baptist Church located at 906 Booker in Brenham. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 in the Chapel of the Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel, 509 South Baylor in Brenham at 4 p.m.
On Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, Edward Moore peacefully departed this earthly life at the Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was a free spirit and a friend to anyone who crossed his path.
