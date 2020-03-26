George Gordon Moore III passed away on March 20, 2020 in Brenham, Texas.
Gordon was born in San Antonio, Texas on May 11, 1927 in the Nix Hospital.
He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1945 and entered the Merchant Marines where he served for two years, traveling from San Francisco to Hawaii, Guam, Okinawa, Canada, the Panama Canal and New York.
Following that time, he attended the University of Texas and was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. After three years at the University of Texas, at the time of the Korean War, he joined the Air Force, where he was first a math instructor and then entered flight training. He completed basic pilot training in Hondo and then went to Reese AFB in Lubbock where he received his advanced flight training. Following his graduation from advanced flight training in Lubbock, Gordon married the love of his life, Joan Lewis. He was assigned to the 99th Bomb Wing at Travis AFB in San Francisco and they were off to California. They were also stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Boise, Idaho and Stead Air Force Base in Reno Nevada where he was an instructor at the Air Rescue and Survival School.
Following his discharge in the late 50’s he then graduated from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, receiving a business degree with a major in economics. After graduation, Joan and Gordon moved to Houston, and Gordon got a second degree in math from the University of Houston. While employed in the data processing section of Shell Chemical Company, Gordon’s interest in computers began. He went to work for T.J. Bettis, actually writing the software for their first set of computers in Houston. After several years, he became a vice president at Clarke and Courts Printing Company where he worked until he retired in the late 1980’s.
In the early 1990’s Joan and Gordon moved to their ranch near Brenham, where they lived until March 2007 when they built a home and moved to Brenham. Gordon had many interests through the years including raising and training hunting dogs, bird hunting, deer hunting, playing tennis, gardening, reading, and for a brief time raising emus. Gordon took up golf at the age of 70 and actually shot his age at the age of 81.
Gordon was raised at Christ Episcopal Church, San Antonio, and in Houston was a member of St. John the Divine. Upon moving to the Brenham area, he and Joan became members at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. He was a member of the Houston Country Club, and the Kiwanis Club of Houston, actually becoming a Centurion Kiwanian and receiving a forty-year certificate. He was also a member of The One Hundred Club and several other dance clubs. Gordon and Joan had a host of friends, many of whom enjoyed traveling together for many years, either hunting or taking short vacations.
He is survived by his son, Sealy Lewis Moore of Houston, Texas and was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joan Lewis Moore, his mother Elfleda Wright Moore, his father, George Gordon Moore, his sister Lamont Moore Parker, brother-in-law Charles B. Parker and his son Charles Parker.
He is also survived by his brother, Austin W. Moore and his wife Martha of San Antonio, and many nieces and nephews including Austin Wright Moore Jr., Marks W. Moore, Maggie Moore Kelly, Laura Parker Romano, Joe Parker, Steve Parker, Joan Lewis Bailey, Lloyd Whitfield Bailey, and Lind Bailey Powers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Brenham, TX.
Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the memorial service will be postponed to a date when it is safe for everyone to attend. A notification will be placed in the newspaper at that time. Please E-mail sealymoore@icloud.com to be put on a notification list.
