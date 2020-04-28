Dale Frances Morgan, 82, of Brenham, Texas died on April 26, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Mrs. Morgan was born in Coleman, Texas on October 16, 1937 to Roy and Lella (Griffin) Brown. She married her husband, Kenneth Morgan, on August 27, 1960 in Brownsville, Texas. Dale and Kenneth were married for sixty years.
She was a graduate of Lamar University with an LVN degree.
She was a faithful Christian dedicated to her Lord and to her family with a generous and giving spirit and will be sorely missed.
Mrs. Morgan is survived by her husband, Kenneth Morgan of Brenham, TX; daughters, Caroline Morgan of Brenham, TX and Virginia Mullen of Austin, TX; a sister Doris Buhr of Canyon Lake, TX; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son, Gerald Ray Morgan, parents, and three brothers.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel 1306 W. Main St., Brenham, Texas, 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.