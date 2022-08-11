Glen Roy Moyer passed away of a heart attack on Wednesday, July 20, at his residence in Burton, Texas. Glen was born April 10, 1962 in Kingsville, Texas. He is survived by his greatest love, his daughter, Irish Katherine "Mookie" Moyer of College Station; his devoted partner and love, Leah Janes of Wesley; sisters Kathy Sue & husband, Martin Cornelius of Bryan; Shirley & husband, Wayne Beum of Industry; Barbara & husband, Mike Keese of Medina; Gaylene Chambers Moyer of Riverside; Kim Moyer of Jewett; brother Michael Kyle "Mike" & wife, Jamette Moyer of Bandera; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 4:00 pm at the Overlook Park Pavilion, Lake Somerville on Saturday, August 13. You are invited to wear a sleeveless shirt in honor of Glen to this casual service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, PO Box 610, 12029 Hwy 36 S., Bellville, Texas, 77418 - (979)865-2424 www.schmidtfunerals.com.
