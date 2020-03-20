Eugene Muehlbrad, 88, of Burton, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his home.
Viewing will be today from noon until 6 p.m. at Brenham Memorial Chapel.
There will be a private family graveside service at LaBahia Cemetery.
Eugene Glen Muehlbrad was born Jan. 20, 1932 in Burton to Friedrich Charles and Nora (Eichler) Muehlbrad. He was a graduate of Burton High School, Blinn College and the University of Houston. Gene served in the National Guard. On Jan. 6, 1956, he married Nelda Ruth Dominy. Gene was employed by Gulf Coast Investment Corporation in Houston, where he was a mortgage and loan officer. He was a member of Park Place Lutheran Church, where he served as church treasurer.
Upon returning to Washington County in 1992, he worked part-time as a Heritage Texas Country Properties real estate agent. He loved gardening and bass fishing. Gene enjoyed watching sports, especially Texas Longhorn football; listening to Talk Radio; playing Pitch and dominoes; cooking and grilling; and attending events at the La Bahia Turn Verein Hall in Burton, where he was treasurer for 22 years. He was a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church, where he served on church council.
Gene will be remembered for his kindness to people and animals, loving the Lord and his family and helping neighbors and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Vera Clepper.
Gene is survived by his wife of 64 years Nelda Muehlbrad, daughters Nell Jean Muehlbrad and Ruthie (Bob) Kirkwood, grandchildren Kendra (Hunter) Wisnoskie, Grant Kirkwood and great granddaughter Westyn Jane Wisnoskie.
Special thanks to caregivers Aundria and Ashley and Hospice Brazos Valley, especially nurses Hailey and Jenny and others that visited him.
Memorials are requested to Hospice Brazos Valley.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, 77833, 979-836-3611. Tributes may be shared at www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.com.
