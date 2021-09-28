Funeral services for Bernice Mueller, 96 of Carmine, are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Carmine with Rev. David Tinker officiating. Burial will follow in the Carmine Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 and from 7-10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at Phillips and Funeral Home in Giddings. The family will be present for visitation from 5-7 p.m on Wednesday. Visitation will also be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 from noon-2 p.m. at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Carmine.
Bernice Leona (Stork) Mueller was born Dec. 15, 1924 in Brenham, the daughter of Willie and Annie (Bage) Stork. She was baptized on May 17, 1925 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Giddings by Rev. William Mueller and confirmed on April 2, 1937 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Carmine by Rev. Henry Brunotte. Her confirmation verse was 1 John 3:1, “Behold what manner of love the Father has bestowed on us, that we should be called children of God!”
