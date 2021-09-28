Bernice Mueller

Funeral services for Bernice Mueller, 96 of Carmine, are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Carmine with Rev. David Tinker officiating. Burial will follow in the Carmine Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 and from 7-10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at Phillips and Funeral Home in Giddings. The family will be present for visitation from 5-7 p.m on Wednesday. Visitation will also be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 from noon-2 p.m. at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Carmine.

Bernice Leona (Stork) Mueller was born Dec. 15, 1924 in Brenham, the daughter of Willie and Annie (Bage) Stork. She was baptized on May 17, 1925 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Giddings by Rev. William Mueller and confirmed on April 2, 1937 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Carmine by Rev. Henry Brunotte. Her confirmation verse was 1 John 3:1, “Behold what manner of love the Father has bestowed on us, that we should be called children of God!”

Service information

Sep 29
Visitation
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
7:00AM-8:00PM
Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home - Giddings
3950 East Austin Street
Giddings, TX 78942
Sep 29
Family Present for Visitation
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home - Giddings
3950 East Austin Street
Giddings, TX 78942
Sep 30
Visitation
Thursday, September 30, 2021
7:00AM-10:00AM
Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home - Giddings
3950 East Austin Street
Giddings, TX 78942
Sep 30
Visitation
Thursday, September 30, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Martin Luther Lutheran Church
211 Luther Lane
Carmine, TX 78932
Sep 30
Funeral Service
Thursday, September 30, 2021
2:00PM
Martin Luther Lutheran Church
211 Luther Lane
Carmine, TX 78932
