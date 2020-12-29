Goeke “Butch” Reinhard Mutscher went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. He was born Aug. 6, 1929 in the William Penn Community of Washington County, Texas to Gus and Gertie (Goeke) Mutscher.
Butch earned his BBA from the University of Texas in 1950 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. On June 22, 1957 he married JoAnn Schueler at St. John the Divine Lutheran Church in Chicago, Illinois. They moved to Midland, Michigan in 1958. Butch worked at The Dow Chemical Company for 43 years, retiring in 1993 as distribution manager. He was an active member at St. John’s Lutheran Church where he served as President of the Congregation, Chairman of the Board of Elders, Sunday School Superintendent, and small group Bible study leader for more than 20 years. The church was the focus of their family life where their children were baptized, confirmed, and educated.
