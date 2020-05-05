Nelson Dale Neutzler, 74, of Burton, passed away May 1, 2020.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at La Bahia Cemetery in Burton.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Nelson Neutzler was born Jan. 18, 1946 to Erich (Erie) T. and Ella A. Meyer Neutzler. He was baptized March 17, 1946 and confirmed on April 10, 1960.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Korea. Nelson was also a member of American Legion (Burton), VFW Brenham, Burton Volunteer Fire Department, Grand Lodge Sons of Hermann and he served as the vice president of La Bahia Turn Verein in Burton. He was also an avid deer hunter.
Nelson is survived by numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Mervin and Earl Neutzler.
Serving as pallbearers are Delbert Schmidt, Tanner Knode, Keith Schmidt, Kyle Neutzler, Cody Neutzler, Chris Abels, Duane Ahrens, Dale Schwartz and Doyle Reeves.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Greenvine Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, Texas 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
