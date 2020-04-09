Visitation for Dr. Stephaine Newsome-Lewis will be today, Friday April 10 ,2020 in the Chapel of the Lewis Funeral Home, 509 South Baylor in Brenham,Texas beginning at noon until 8 p.m. On Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Houston, Texas at the Sweet Home MBC 7104 Homestead Rd. beginning at 8 a.m. until noon. In compliance with the local City and State COVID-19 ordinances, only 10 visitors at one time can be allowed in the chapel areas. Dr. Lewis passed April 05, 2020 in Humble, Texas at the Hermann Memorial Northeast.
Stephanie Elaine Newsome-Lewis was born September 10, 1965 in Brenham, Texas to Merida and Joyce Newsome of Houston, Texas. Stephanie accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, where she was baptized under the leadership of Reverend Edward Collins, Sr. She later joined City Cathedral Church, and became a life-long member under the leadership of Bishop Leroy Woodard. Stephanie attended Rogers Elementary, Kirby Middle School, Forest Brook High School, where she was a proud member of the Mighty Jaguars Marching Band and graduated #5 of 550 students. As a graduate of the Class of 1984, Stephanie was also currently active with her class reunion committee. She went on to further her education at Texas Southern University, where she also was a proud member of the Ocean of Soul, Marching Band and received her Masters in Industrial Technology. She later returned to school to complete her Doctorate in Industrial Technology of Engineering at LaSalle University.
Dr. Stephanie Newsome met Clarence Lewis III and married on September 2, 1989. To that union two beautiful children were born, Passion Joy’Nora Lewis and Clarence “Ashton” Lewis. Known to everyone for infectious smile, and signature laugh, Stephanie never met a stranger. Stephanie enjoyed living a life adventure and luxury filled hobbies such as Golfing, swimming, traveling the World, reading the latest fashion magazines, cooking and of course, fine dining. She enjoyed being around her family and close friends. Stephanie will always be remembered for her heart of gold. She felt it was her calling to be a Blessing to everyone she encountered. Anyone who knew her, knew that her children were her world and she would go to the end of the earth to ensure that they had nothing short of the best. Stephanie was also a sports enthusiast, from cheering in the stands as her nephews’ biggest fan as they graced both the football field and basketball court, and providing words of wisdom to her nieces.
On April 4, 2020, at 3:15 p.m., Dr. Stephanie Elaine Newsome-Lewis transitioned into eternal rest. After battling Lupus for over 20 years, God decided that she had won the battle and called His child home to join her father, Merida Newsome, Jr.
Stephanie is survived by her mother, Joyce Gilmon-Newsome, her grandmother, Adell Gilmon, her two beloved children Passion J. Lewis and Clarence A. Lewis; One sister, Uneeda Newsome-Talley(DeAndre), and two brothers Melvin J. Newsome & Adrian J. Newsome; Nieces, NaTasha Newsome-Carr, Mariah Marie Newsome, and the twins Rachel & Raquel Nwosu, and Nephews; Brian Hill, Donovan Dwayne Deal, Adrian “AJ” Newsome, and Diesel Bryce Talley. Two God-Daughters; Erika Bushnell, Alexis Bryant and Kendra Barnett along with a host of cousins, extended family and friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Lewis Funeral Home.
