Funeral services for Genikia Rena Newsome, 38, of Brenham, will be Saturday June 25, 2022, at the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 3670 Nicholson Lake Road in Chappell Hill at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Chappell Hill Community Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 24, 2022, at Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel, 509 South Baylor beginning at 4 p.m.
