Funeral service for Katherine Newsome 92 of Brenham, Texas will be held 2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 1, 2020 at the Post Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 906 Booker in Brenham with Rev. James Wilkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Clear Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday July 31, 2020 beginning at 4 p.m. at the Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel. Ms. Newsome passed July 22 ,2020 in Houston, Texas.
On April 8, 1928 Katherine Beatrice Newsome was born in Brenham, Texas to the late Elber and Addie Newsome. She accepted Christ at an early age at the Post Oak Missionary Baptist Church where she served as Sunday school teacher, youth program director, and member of the education, building, and food committee. She supported Post Oak in many financial endeavors. She was also very involved in helping others in the local community through walking and visiting the sick and infirmed when she was able until her latter years. She provided financial support to local organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, the Boys and Girls Club, Elder Assistance Programs, and Sigma Chi Chi. She was a graduate of Pickard High School and Prairie View A&M University and a strong believer in education and independence. Her love for children was indicated by her dedicated service to her career as she served for many years in Marajo, Ariz. Indian Reservation until her retirement and returned back home to Brenham. She was wedded in Holy Wedlock to Fletcher McCoin.
