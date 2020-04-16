Ms. Patricia Newsome passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, one sister and six brothers. She is gone but never forgotten.
Her memorial was held on April 4, 2020 at New Life Church of God in Brenham.
