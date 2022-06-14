Bobby Joe Nichols, 89, of Washington County, was born July 12, 1932, to Clyde and Minny Nichols of Irving.
Bob, as he was referred to by friends and family, left this world on Sunday, May 8, 2022, leaving behind his wife of 38 years, Mattie Scales Nichols; son Colt Nichols and wife Kinsey Burch-Nichols of College Station; grandchildren Ethan Burch, Nora Nichols, and Nolan Nichols of College Station; nieces and life long friends.
