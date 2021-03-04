Richard (Dick) L. Nitz, 95, of Brenham, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16.
Dick was born to Helen and Edward on April 2, 1925. A Chicago native, Dick graduated from North Park Academy in 1943 and was drafted one month later into the U.S. Army, Battery C of the 136th AAA Gun Battalion where he trained as a range operator. In July 1944, Dick boarded a Navy transport ship bound for the European Theater — first Normandy, then on to Belgium where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Dick was honorably discharged in February 1946 and returned to his Chicago home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.