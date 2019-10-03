Dorothy Elaine Johnson O’Connor was born Oct. 30, 1932, on a farm near Centerville, Iowa, one of 14 children of Anthony and Ella Mae Wakefield Johnson.
Dorothy graduated from Centerville High School and moved to the Mississippi River town of Davenport, Iowa, in the late 1950s. She met Patrick O’Connor of Rock Island, Illinois, and married him in 1966 in Key West, Florida. She lived in Rock Island from marriage until retirement from Rodeway Transportation in 1990. Patrick died in 1974.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.