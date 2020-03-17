Elwood Eugene Oevermann, 84, of Brenham, died on March 15, 2020 in Brenham.
Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, a private funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel with Pastor Shea Berbaum officiating.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Mr, Oevermann was born in Burton on May 27, 1935 to Adolf and Hattie Hohlt Oevermann. He was employed by Walter Thielemann Construction for over thirty years. He was a perfectionist in his work. He served bravely in the Army. He was married to Adolphine Schneider on April 23, 1961 at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Prairie Hill by the Rev. A.J. Mohr.
Mr. Oevermann was baptized on July 14, 1935 by Rev. Lehne. He was confirmed on April 10, 1949 at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Rehburg by the Rev. Wolber.
Mr. Oevermann was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Prairie Hill. He loved to take care of his farm and cattle. He loved to get together with his family and spend time with them. He enjoyed doing mechanic work. He rebuilt a 1965 Mustang and worked on a 1951 Studebaker Truck.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Connie Oevermann of Brenham; daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Ronnie Stanley of Burton; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Brett Jurica, Jared and Leah Stanley, Andrew Wagner and fiancé Alyssa Rudloff, Brianna and John Hohlt; great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Bridgette Jurica, Hunter Wagner, and Jake Stanley.
Mr. Oevermann was preceded in death by his parents, Adolf and Hattie Oevermann; wife, Adolphine Schneider; and brother, Elroy Oevermann.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Andrew Wagner, Jared Stanley, Brett Jurica, John Hohlt, Michael Wegner, Jerry Kunkel, Keith Kunkel, Mark Klausemeyer, Rick Wilson, Jason Bolcerek. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Roehling and Wilber and Margie Hohlt.
Funeral arrangements for Elwood Eugene Oevermann are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main, Brenham. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.