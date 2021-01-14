Ruth Marie Brown Overby was born Sept. 20, 1935 in Brenham to Clark Brown and Esther (Danhaus) Brown Wetherington. As an only child she was raised by her mother and stepfather James S. Wetherington.
On Sept. 10, 1955 she was married to Russell R. Overby. She went on to become mother to Deborah Overby, James Overby (Christine), and David Overby (Dawn). She was grandmother to Brian Lee, Jon Rios, Gabrielle Lira, Richard Overby, Keith Overby, James “J.R.” Overby, Madeline Wieghat, Crystal Meschwitz, Katie Fritz, Kelsey Brainard and great-grandmother to several.
