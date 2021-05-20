Darrell Lynn Palousek, 67 of Dallas, passed away on May 14, 2021 in Plano. Visitation will be on Friday, May 21, 2012 from 5-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel with Pastor Jill Vivroux officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie Lea Cemetery.
Darrell was born on Nov. 6, 1953 to Lillian L. (Sommerfield) and John J. Palousek in Pasadena, Texas. He owned an air conditioner repair business which was an industry he had been a part of since he was a teenager.
