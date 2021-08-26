Shirley Ann Herzog Parrish, 81, of Burton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at Briarwood Manor Care Center in Bellville.
Shirley was born in Washington County on May 4, 1940, the daughter of Edwin and Lonie Herzog. Shirley liked to stay busy and worked multiple jobs. She was well known for running The Cactus Restaurant of Burton for more than 30 years. She was famous for her onion rings, chicken fried steak and her love for people. She enjoyed her customers and treated everyone like family. Most of her customers became lifelong friends. She adored her three grandchildren and cherished her family. Shirley loved music and dancing. It wasn’t uncommon for her to take a night off from her restaurant duties and attend a good ‘ole Willie Nelson concert. As most of you know, Shirley had a special gift and a way with animals. Often, you would find her bottle feeding a tiny kitten or feeding leftover butter rolls to her horses.
