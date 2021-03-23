James Lee Partridge left this world at age 70 to be with Lord on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a local hospital in Houston.
James was born in Topeka, Kansas, and moved to Texas at a young age after having lived in Arizona for a time. He was an independent man who made his own way in the graphic arts industry designing advertisements for companies such as Dr. Pepper, Texas A&M, Crush, Houston Proud, and others. He eventually left the graphic arts industry to work independently in construction.
