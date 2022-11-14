Patricia Ann Gilbert, 75, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on October 31, 2022. A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham, Texas. A memorial service will start at 2 p.m. and burial will follow at Prairie Lea Cemetery.
Patricia was born on October 17, 1947, in Houston, Texas, to Herman and Esther (Sander) Cegielski. She attended Regan High School in Houston, Texas, and was retired from the mortgage lending business.
