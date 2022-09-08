220908-obit-Jerry Kmiec

Paul Kmiec, 65, of Carmine, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Home.

Visitation will be from 6-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham. Funeral and Burial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at White Union Cemetery in Carmine

Service information

Sep 9
Graveside Service
Friday, September 9, 2022
10:30AM
White Union Cemetery
16636 Sandtown RD
Carmine, TX 78932
