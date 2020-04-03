Laura Alice Payne, 76, was called to be with our Lord on April 1, 2020 in Brenham, Texas. She was born May 30, 1943 in Rural Valley, Pennsylvania to Clair Albert and Elsie Irene Allshouse Gillam.
She is survived by her sister, Irene Curlee; sister-in-law, Gladys Gillam; numerous nieces and nephews and her special friends Ace and Wanda Swonke. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby Payne; son, Randy Brumit; brothers Albert Gillam, Sam Gillam and David Gillam; sister, Hattie Schaffner.
Laura was a hard worker and loved spending time with her family and friends.
There will be a private family visitation with interment at Garden Park Cemetery in Conroe, Texas.
