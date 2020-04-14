Fred Pelkemeyer, 95, of Brenham, died April 12, 2020, in Brenham.
The family is not planning a service at this time.
Mr. Pelkemeyer was born Nov. 5, 1924, at Brenham, to Henry and Sophie (Winkelmann) Pelkemeyer. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of Zionsville. Mr. Pelkemeyer served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and attended Blinn College.
On Jan. 20, 1946, he was married to Mildred Blum at Zion Lutheran Church of Zionsville. Mr. Pelkemeyer was employed many years as a supervisor for USDA Farm Service Agency. After retirement, he enjoyed working on his farm.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, James and Joyce Pelkemeyer; son-in-law, James Raines and wife Andrea; grandchildren, Jennifer Pelkemeyer and friend Dwayne Zimmermann, Jill LeBuffe and husband Alex, Jonathan Pelkemeyer and Samantha Wellmann, Bradley Raines, Brock Raines, Brandi Bolin and husband Wes, and Miranda Keathley and husband Clay; great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Tyler and Brenna Raines, Liam, Grant and Oliver LeBuffe, Fredrick and Amelia Pelkemeyer and Presley Bolin; sister-in-law, Bernadine Blum; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mildred Pelkemeyer; daughter, Brenda Raines; sister and brother-in-law, Gladys and Luke Marzahn; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Raymond and Annadell Blum and Fred Blum.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church of Zionsville.
Funeral arrangements for Fred Pelkemeyer are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham, Texas, 979-836-4564. To post a tribute to the family, visit: www.memorialoakschapel.com.
