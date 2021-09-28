Sharon Pennell

Sharon Pennell, 74, of Brenham, died on Sept. 24, 2021 in Bryan.

A visitation will be held from 1–2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 prior to the funeral service at Memorial Oaks Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Sharon Pennell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 29
Visitation
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
Memorial Oaks Chapel, Brenham, TX
1306 West Main St
Brenham, tx 77833
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 29
Funeral Service
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
2:00PM
Memorial Oaks Chapel, Brenham, TX
1306 West Main St
Brenham, tx 77833
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.