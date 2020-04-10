Eulálah Sue Perry, 85, of Brenham, died April 9, 2020, in Brenham, Texas.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 13 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel. A private family graveside service will be held at Prairie Lea Cemetery in Brenham.
Mrs. Perry was born Aug. 30, 1934, in Texarkana, Texas. Her parents were Earl Clarkston and Pauline (Carr) Akin. She was baptized Nov. 9, 1955 at Hill Crest Baptist Church in Austin, Texas.
On June 22, 1957, she was married to William R. Perry in San Augustine, Texas. After earning a bachelor of arts degree in education from Stephen F. Austin University in 1955, Mrs. Perry became a teacher, where she fulfilled her passion of sharing knowledge with her students. She enjoyed spending time with family and dear friends. Music and playing the piano brought her great joy as did sharing her faith in Jesus Christ.
Survivors include her daughters, Suzanne Guidry and husband Charlie of Jennings, LA and Linda Clements and late husband (Jim Clements) of Brenham; grandchildren, Matthew Wood (Caroline), Courtney Wood (Duke), Zoi Guidry (Dee,) Jared Jensen (Brooke), Zach Jensen (LeAnn), Ryan Dresch and Todd Jensen; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Grace, Vivian, Tiegen, Maleigha, Henry, Paige, Madison, Brody, Sawyer, Madden, Masyn and Bentley; and sister-in-law, Karen Perry Kent (Dale) of San Augustine.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son-in-law, Jim Clements; mother-in-law, Maureen Fussell; father-in-law, Sidney R. Perry; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ann and John Matthew Cartwright.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jared Jensen, Zachary Jensen, Todd Jensen, Ryan Dresch, Matthew Wood, Duke Broussard and Dee Brister.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice Brazos Valley.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham, Texas, 979-836-4564. To post a tribute to the family, visit: www.memorialoakschapel.com.
