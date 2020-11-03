William “Sonny” Peters, 86, of Brenham, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
William Henry Peters was born Dec. 18, 1933 in the Kuykendall Community of Washington County to Albert Louis and Annie (Dryer) Peters. He was baptized Jan. 14, 1934 and confirmed June 25, 1949 at Immanuel Lutheran of Wiedeville, where he remained a lifelong member. He attended Kuykendall School. Sonny worked in commercial construction for Siptak Drywall in Houston for many years. He was a 50 year member of the Sons of Herman. Upon retirement, he moved to Hempstead. Sonny enjoyed spending time with his friends, going to dances, eating lunch together, or going fishing. He also enjoyed attending family reunions throughout his life. Recently as his health was declining, Sonny returned to Brenham to be near family.
