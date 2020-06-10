Visitation for Ella Denise Phoenix, 49, of Burton, will be Friday, June 12, 2020 beginning at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the Lewis Funeral Home, 509 South Baylor Street in Brenham. Mrs. Phoenix passed June 7, 2020 in Bryan, at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital. Interment will be private.
On Sept. 15, 1970 Jessie James Phoenix and Lois Ann Mathis welcomed the birth of their daughter Ella Denise Phoenix. She attended school in Burton, graduating with the class of 1988. Ella was the proud mother of 11 children; Donald, Trina, Charlotte, Charlene, Samantha, Amanda, Rachel, Abby, Cheyenne, Cassie, and a baby boy that passed at birth. She really loved and adored her children.
