Funeral services for William "Harold" Pieratt Jr., 82, of La Grange, Texas, were held Monday, April 26, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Giddings with Pastor Troy Sikes and Pastor Andy Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Giddings City Cemetery.
William Harold Pieratt Jr. was born May 11, 1938 in La Grange, the son of William “Bill” Harold Pieratt Sr. and Laura Lee (Wilson) Pieratt. He was baptized at First Baptist Church in Giddings where he was a Deacon and a member most of his life. Later he joined the First United Methodist Church in La Grange and served as a Stephen Minister there and at First United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg. Harold graduated from Giddings High School and from the University of Houston Pharmacy School. He married Doris Jean Laws on Jan. 22, 1966 in Giddings. Harold opened Pieratt’s Pharmacy in Giddings and owned and operated it for 38 years before retiring in 1998. After retiring, he and Doris lived in Fredericksburg and La Grange. He had been a member and past president of the Texas Pharmaceutical Association, one of the longest serving members of the Texas State Board of Pharmacy, served on the Dean’s Council at the University of Houston, and was a former member of the Rotary Club of Giddings where he had received the Paul Harris Fellow Award. Harold was an avid gardener and was a Texas Master Gardener. He enjoyed playing golf and walking and was a member of a walking club and the 6 a.m. Coffee Club in Fredericksburg.
