Helen (Gurney) Pietrowicz, 88, passed away April 27, 2021. All services will be in Brenham. Visitation will be held at Memorial Oaks Chapel on Sunday, May 2, starting at 5 p.m. and rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Monday, May 3, at 10 a.m. with Father Joven Saavedra officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Helen Bernice Gurney was born on May 19, 1932, to parents Henry and Bernice (Zaur) Gurney. She is survived by her children, Shirley Laskowski; Margaret Malina; Becky Derkowski and husband Larry; Bruno Pietrowicz, Jr.; Robert Pietrowicz; Linda Oates; Kathleen Estes; nine grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
