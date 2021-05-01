Pietrowicz

Brenham, TX (77834)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible.