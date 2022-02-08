Daniel Hugo Pistelli, 80 1/2 years of age, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, Brenham, with his wife Della (Smith) Pistelli by his side.
Dan was born June 29, 1941, to Daniel George and Mary (Marcucci) Pistelli, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked in the exhibit design and production business for 40 years, in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; as well as Boston, Massachusetts; San Jose and Los Angeles, California; Portland, Oregon; and Edison, New Jersey. He retired in 2003 and Dan and Dell moved to Brenham in 2005. He was a resident of the Scenic Estates neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.