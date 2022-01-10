If you grew up in the 80's or 90's, you may remember quicksand being featured in almost action movie as an actual and terrifying threat. Whether walking through the jungle, the woods, or by a lake, it had the power to look like all the rest of the sand, while being secretly deadly to not only you, but your favorite magic horse (shout out to you Artax).
Great news sometimes comes far too late to do any real good. And that's where we are today. Quicksand is largely exaggerated and almost completely make believe nonsense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.