Carol Marie Quinn (Russ) unexpectedly went to her heavenly home, on Jan. 4, 2022 in College Station. Carol was born Dec. 15, 1961 in Houston to Richard and Shirley Russ. Carol was baptized on April 27, 2008 at Champion Fellowship Church. Carol grew up in Houston and graduated from MacArthur High School in 1980.
Carol married Bennie Quinn in Houston in 1985. They have three children Kevin, Lauren and Kyle. In 1998, Carol and Bennie moved to Chappell Hill where they raised their children and later grandchildren. Carol work for Germania Insurance for 20 years. Carol carried several titles with Momma and Mimi being the most important. Besides spending time with family, she was an active member in the church, played a major role in the Country Creations at the Washington County Fair. When she was not volunteering for the fair or church you could find her at her grandsons sporting events, chasing the younger grandkids around, or on a girl’s trip, you could find her in the kitchen baking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.