Richard W. “Richie” Raday, 51, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Richie was born on March 13, 1969 in Chicago, Illinois to Richard Andrew and Charlene (Novak) Raday.
Richie was a fun-loving guy who loved to build military model planes, drive around in his military jeep and spend time with the people in the military vehicle group that his dad created. He also loved to mow the pasture on his zero turn mower sometimes reaching speeds of 40 mph! Richie also never met a stranger and found great satisfaction in helping people in need, he loved spending time visiting with his friends, and cooking everything on the grill on high and well done and super spicy, so you really couldn’t feel your tongue afterwards. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
