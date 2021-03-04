Richard W. “Richie” Raday, 51, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Richie was born on March 13, 1969 in Chicago, Illinois, to Richard Andrew and Charlene (Novak) Raday.
A memorial service for Richie will be held on Saturday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church located at 9175 FM 1371 in Chappell Hill. The inurnment will follow at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery located at 6200 Chadwick Hogan Rd. in Chappell Hill.
