Wilbert Lee Richter, 77, of Brenham, passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at home in Brenham, after a lengthy illness with cancer.
Wilbert, a lifelong resident of Washington County, was born on July 6, 1944 to Wilbert A. and Mildred Kramer Richter. He graduated from Brenham High School and married his high school sweetheart, Connie Oppermann. They were married for 55 wonderful years. Wilbert was a lifetime member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Gay Hill. For twenty-four years, he worked for the Santa Fe Tie and Treating Plant in Somerville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching his deer, barbecuing, Texas Aggie football, Houston Astros baseball, and spending time with his family.
