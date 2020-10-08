Graveside services for Elenora Esther (Roehling) Riley, 84, of Brenham are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Oaklawn Cemetery Pavilion in Somerville, with Pastor Skip Stutts officiating. Interment will follow. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 9 from noon to 7 p.m. at Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville.
Elenora was born Oct. 6, 1935 to Gus Roehling and Elvira (Drews) Roehling in Long Point, Texas. She grew up in Long Point, Texas then went to Houston for work. After a while she went to work for Kroger’s in Bryan, where she was the produce manager for 25 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.