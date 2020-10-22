Gloria Ann Demuth was born Nov. 21, 1939 in Brenham to Peter Demuth Sr. and Frieda (Hodde) Demuth. Her mother died when she and her sister Gertrude were young children. Their father then married Lydia Luedemann , who had a son Harvey. The family grew with sons Pete, David and Larry being born. Gloria helped care for the boys, while her stepmother worked in nursing. She met, and with youngest brother along at dates, fell in love with her soulmate Robert F. Rippenhagen Jr. Her stepmother insisted that Gloria graduate before getting married. She was a 1958 graduate of Brenham High School. Gloria and Robert were married June 20, 1958 at Greenvine Baptist Church by the Rev. Frank Armbruster. To this union, one son Ronald was born. Gloria worked with Robert as secretary of their Rip’s Auto Service. Later, she was employed at the Toy Box Day Care Center. Gloria studied and received credentials to become their Director of Child Development. From there, she retired in 2003. Hundreds of adults remember their Toy Box years and the love of Mrs. Rip.
