Visitation for George Roberson Jr., 78, of Washington, will be on Friday, April 24, 2010 in the Chapel of the Lewis Funeral Home, 509 South Baylor in Brenham, beginning at noon.
George Roberson passed peacefully at his residence on April 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. A private mass will be held at the Catholic church in Washington, followed by a private burial.
Arrangements are entrusted with Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel, 509 South Baylor Brenham, Texas 77833, (979) 251-8724.
