Robert “Bob” Howard Taylor, age 84 of Cypress passed away on Aug. 13, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Evelyn Taylor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Marilyn Taylor; sons Robert Daniel Taylor and wife Laura, Clinton Dale Taylor and wife Michelle; daughter Pamela Sue Lewandowski and husband Garry; sisters Cynthia Richardson, Karen Zambon and husband Mark, Melinda Kent and husband Andrew; grandchildren Courtney Beth Tipton and husband Brandon, Leslie Hemphill and husband Casey, Garrett Lewandowski and wife Erin, Dr. Kellie Hale and husband Jordan, Emily Inglish and husband Connor, Madison Teague and husband Austin, Sydney Cardiff and husband Chase, Sallie Taylor; great grandchildren Mackenzie Clark, Brandt Tipton, Beckett Tipton, Marie Lewandowski; as well as many other relatives and friends.
