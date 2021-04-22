Leon Roberts passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 almost exactly eight months after the death of his beloved wife, Kay. He was born to Homer Woodrow and Flossie Fay Roberts in Corpus Christi on Nov. 5, 1937. His family moved to Kenedy where he attended early elementary school, but soon returned to Corpus Christi, where he graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1956 and then earned his associates degree from Del Mar College.
His childhood was spent enjoying all that Corpus Christi offered in the 1950s — surf fishing, beach days, boating; and in his teenage years, cruising in his ’57 Chevy. All of that became secondary when he met Kay Knippa, who soon became his singular focus. They met, dated through her first year at Texas Lutheran College, and then married Sept. 3, 1961. They began their married life in Corpus Christi, where Leon began his long career in pharmaceutical sales. Beginning with Southwestern Drug Corporation, Leon traveled the roads between small towns throughout South Texas calling on independent pharmacists. The relationships that he built with these customers grew throughout the years, and became the foundation of his business. Although both the wholesalers he worked for and the nature of the business changed over the years; his commitment to the pharmacists and the pharmacies in his territories never wavered.
