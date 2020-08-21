Kay Louise Knippa Roberts died peacefully at home on Aug. 21, 2020 from Lewy-Body Dementia.
She was born on Feb. 4, 1942 in Uvalde, to Gary and Lillian Knippa. After moving to Corpus Christi, Kay and her family were active members of Christ Lutheran Church, which was both a spiritual and social hub for her. Kay was a proud member of W.B. Ray High School Class of ’60 Fightin’ Texans; and maintained lifelong friendships that began during the years at Ray. After graduation, Kay attended Texas Lutheran College in Seguin, but her focus on college diminished after she began dating Leon Roberts. In the battle for her heart, TLC didn’t stand a chance. She left college after her freshman year and never looked back. Kay and Leon were married at Christ Lutheran Church on Sept. 3, 1961 and lived in Corpus Christi as newlyweds. While living in Corpus Christi, they welcomed their first daughter, Shelley and, after Leon’s work took the family to Beeville, they welcomed their second daughter, Macy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.